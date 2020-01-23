Jan. 23, 1947: Installation of the city’s long-awaited new street markers began. The signs were white with black lettering showing the name of the street and number of the block. They were on poles 7 feet above the ground. Previously, street names were designated on street curbs.
Jan. 23, 1969: Longview’s future progress and water supply was assured when voters overwhelmingly approved an $8.2 million bond issue for construction of Lake Cherokee No. 2, which would feed Cherokee No. 1. The issue also covered enlargement and extension of of the water system, facilities, streets and lakes.Jan. 23, 1976: Good Shepherd Hospital began operating as a private corporation after terminating affiliation with the Episcopal Diocese of Texas. Board President Charles H. Davis said the move was made because of a “feeling of the board that we needed to involve more of the leadership of Longview.”
Jan. 23, 1988: The new $1 million parish hall for St. Anthony’s Church was dedicated in honor of Monsignor Edward Shopka. He was retiring after 34 years as a priest in Longview. Bishop Charles Herzog of the Tyler Diocese said the hall would be dubbed the Monsignor Edward J. Shopka Catholic Center.
Jan. 23, 1997: Faced with a possible battle over his right to stay on the Longview City Council, mayoral candidate David McWhorter resigned his District 4 seat, despite state and city legal opinions supporting his right to serve.