Jan. 26, 1949: Designers of “the revolutionary new JOV-3 helicopter” displayed their machine to the public at the Gregg County airport. They were look over the airport as a possible new location for their Philadelphia-based company’s factory.
Jan. 26, 1975: The Zonta Club’s first antique show wrapped up, having drawn more than 3,000 buyers and lookers. Fifty private dealers from 10 states participated, and proceeds went to Gregg -Harrison Mental Health- Mental Retardation Center. The club planned to make it an annual invitational event.
Jan. 26, 1981: Longview police answered a record 550 calls over the 72-hour period from Friday through Sunday, Officer Gene Noble said. They included 17 burglaries, 35 traffic accidents and 45 disturbances, with 15 of the latter being family related.