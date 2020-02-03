Feb. 3, 1933: Relief was given to more than 1,400 Gregg County families when the Salvation Army distributed sacks of Red Cross flour. All day long, lines of people stood in the street waiting to get their flour, which was furnished free by the government through the Red Cross.
Feb. 3, 1940: Another step was taken in the development of Longview as the hospital and medical center of East Texas with announcement of plans for the Ross-Khoury Hospital for Women and Children. Dr. Samuel G. Khoury and Dr. Howard A. Ross leased the old E.R. Boring home on East Cotton Street to house the hospital.
Feb. 3, 2009: U.S. Steel Corp. cut 159 workers from its Lone Star Tubular Operations north of Longview. The layoffs brought the cuts at the plant to about 240 since January. U.S. Steel said the moves were temporary, unlike 50 permanent cuts in December.
Feb. 3, 2012: Jay Dean announces his intention to run for a third and final term as mayor of Longview. He outline four main goals: improving quality of life for residents, continuing to work toward goals provided in Vision 2015, focus on “financial vitality” of the city, and to keep Longview the region’s leading city.