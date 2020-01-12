Jan. 12, 1958: Mobberly Avenue Baptist Church dedicated its new $200,000 sanctuary. The dedicatory address was given by J. Howard Williams, president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and invocation was given by the Rev. W. Morris Ford of First Baptist Church.
Jan. 12, 1978: An application is filed with the Texas Health Facilities Commission by Hospital Corp. of America for construction of $10 million, 125-bed center known as Longview Regional Hospital. It was one of two applications filed to build a second hospital in the city.