Jan. 8, 1930: A survey from the state health department showed Gregg County suffered 870 cases of malaria during the first 10 months of 1929. That number put it in the top three of Northeast Texas counties for the disease. Upshur County was first, with 1,358 cases; Morris County was second with 1,010.
Jan. 8, 1941: The J.G. Pegues Motor Co., the oldest business in Longview under the same ownership and management, and perhaps the oldest Ford dealer in Texas, was congratulated by Ford Motor Co. on the completion of its 25th year in business.
Jan. 8, 1979: Five payments totaling $444,339 for construction and architectural fees for Good Shepherd Hospital were approved by the Gregg County Commissioners Court without notice. County Judge Henry Atkinson said they had been received too late the previous week to be placed on the agenda.
Jan. 8, 1979: Radio station KYKX was silenced when its broadcast antenna and part of a 900-foot tower collapsed in East Mountain. A standby antenna was expected to be put in place within a day. Ice accumulation that snapped a guy wire was the suspected culprit.
Jan. 8, 1981: Longview was among seven area cities picked to receive about 2,000 Cuban refugees from Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, the Justice Department said. Others were Marshall, Daingerfield, Lone Star, Mount Pleasant, Clarksville and New Boston.