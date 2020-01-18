Jan. 18, 2005: Murray Moore said his decision to step down as mayor of Longview with more than a year remaining on his term was a business decision, and he didn’t owe residents any further explanation. He had resigned via email Jan. 15.
Jan. 18, 2010: LeTourneau University announced plans to expand degree opportunities in nursing through an agreement with the University of Texas at Tyler. The agreement was thought to be the first in Texas between a private and public university.
Jan. 18, 2012: Linda Ryan Thomas was sworn in as head of the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority. She was appointed to the position by Gov. Rick Perry.