Jan. 9, 1934: Longview pastors met to elect officers for the new year and unanimously voted to form a Gregg County Pastor’s Association and to immediately send invitations to other pastors of the county. “It was proposed that meetings be held monthly,” the Daily News reported, “preferably around a luncheon table.”
Jan. 9, 1934: The city sanitary inspector and rat eradication program were working to clean up the town and remove rubbish that provided breeding places for the rodents. All refuse was being hauled away free of charge by the city during the rat-killing campaign.
Jan. 9, 1945: The route plan of the Community Air Service, Air Transport Division of Globe Aircraft Corp. of Fort Worth, shows Longview is included on a proposed six-route passenger air system. The plan would provide a pair of flights daily using twin-engine Beechcraft C-45 or AT-11 aircraft.
Jan. 9, 1945: Longview launched a water-service plan that would improve infrastructure to deliver 3 million gallons daily, or 2,100 gallons per minute. Bids were opened for pumps at the Big Sandy pumping station, Longview filter plant, and two booster stations: one near Gladewater and another near the city reservoir south of Greggton.
Jan. 9, 1947: Gregg County Commissioners Court approved construction of a $20,000 county tuberculosis clinic to be erected on the grounds with Gregg Memorial Hospital. Syril A. Parker, president of the Gregg County Tuberculosis Association and member of the State Tuberculosis Association Board, said the clinic would be a model for the state.
Jan. 9, 1965: The Sabine River Navigation Association said it would introduce a bill seeking construction and operation of three locks on the Sabine River between Gregg County and Logansport, Louisiana. The project would be finance by bonds.
Jan. 9, 1967: The Missouri Pacific Railway announced it would spend $1.15 million for improvement of facilities in Longview and the area. New rail was to be laid between Longview and Marshall, and about $150,000 was to be spent on improvements in the Longview yards.Jan. 9, 1975: Ground was broken in Teague Park for a $30,000 open air amphitheater. It was financed by the Longview Lions Club, City of Longview and Gregg County. The covered stage, complete with lights and sound equipment, would be “large enough for the Longview High School band.”