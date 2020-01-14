Jan. 14, 1949: Gregg County wrote a new chapter in oil history when a well was presented to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of East Texas. All three members of the Texas Rail Commission were on hand, along with Scouting officials from the region.
Jan. 14, 1959: Longview Industrial Districts Inc. and a committee of the Longview Chamber of Commerce agreed to begin work to improve the 180-acre West Industrial District at Greggton. Improvements included platting, installation of rail facilities and utilities.
Jan. 14, 1965: Hundreds of East Texas business, industrial and financial leaders turned out for the formal opening of the new facilities of Goodwin Chevrolet on Spur 63. Mayor E.K. Bennett said it was a byproduct of the city’s strong industrial growth.
Jan. 14, 1975: City commissioners unanimously authorized City Manager Henry Mosley to enter final negotiations with the Sabine River Authority for a long-term water purchase contract. The deal was to ensure the city could receive water from the Sabine through 2005.Jan. 14: 2016: Kmart officials said the company’s Longview store at 1100 McCann Road would be closing March 13. It was the second recent loss of a major business in central Longview. Earlier, Patterson Nissan said it was moving to Fourth Street and Eastman Road.