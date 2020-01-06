On Jan. 6, 1938: The Longview Lobos football queen of 1937 was crowned and players feted again at a gala celebrating the season that saw the Lobos win a Class 1A state championship. On Christmas Day, the Lobos rolled to a 19-12 victory over the Wichita Falls Coyotes at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Jan. 6, 1970: It’s announced that Longview bank deposits rose to a record $104,947,911, the first time in history the $100 million mark had been broken. Increased payrolls, high rate of employment and unusually good Christmas retail sales were credited.
Jan. 6, 1999: Amid growing concerns about East Texas air quality, Texas Eastman, Southwestern Electric Power Co. and Texas Utilities agree to change their local operations to cut air pollution to the tune of a cumulative reduction of more than 3,800 tons annually.