Jan. 20, 1933: L.H. Pitkin, owner of the airport 2.5 miles south of the city, reached agreement with the Chamber of Commerce to improve the field. Next steps were to accept the offer of Texas Airways Inc. to provide service and interest the city in buying and operating the field.
Jan. 20, 1935: The value of building permits issued in Longview topped all other cities across the state. Boosted by the oil boom, Longview had issued permits worth $381,600 in the current month. Second-place Houston had $374,795. The city’s permits topped the state in 1934, and the pace continued.
Jan. 20, 1949: District Attorney R.L. Whitehead and Sheriff Noble Crawford returned from Austin, where they conferred with legislators about a bill to raise Gregg County employee pay by 25 percent for those whose maximum was set by statute.