Jan. 16, 1926: Boedeker Manufacturing Co. announced its purchase of the Piper Ice Cream and Candy Co. The Boedekers “have been … making certain improvements to the end that the Longview plant be identical in production of the same quality of ice cream manufactured in their Dallas plant.”
Jan. 16, 1933: Investigators of the Texas Railroad Commission “went to work with renewed vigor” probing excess oil production in East Texas. “Those in a position to know” said violations were found north of the Sabine River, with the bulk of the illegal oil taken from the Kilgore and Joiner areas.
Jan. 16, 1935: The First National and Rembert National banks of Longview had supplies of Texas centennial half dollars, Longview American Legion officials announced. The half dollars were selling for a dollar each to raise funds for construction of a natural history museum in Austin.Jan. 16, 1953: The Texas plant of R.G. LeTourneau Inc. was adding 100 employees after receiving a multimillion-dollar military contract. It would be making bodies for 100-pound bombs, with production to start immediately. The bodies would be sent elsewhere for equipping with explosives.
Jan. 16, 1969: R.G. LeTourneau is among a group of 21 notable Texans named charter members of the “The Academy of Texas,” a society formed by retiring Gov. John B. Connally the greatest living and deceased Texans.