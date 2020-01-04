On Jan. 4, 1935, six people were facing felony charges of operating a public gambling hall after a raid on a “well known local Bank Avenue horse racing bookie.” Ten others were arrested on misdemeanor charges after a raid by the sheriff, constables and city officers. And throwing the full force of his department behind his “clean up and dry up” campaign, District Attorney Claude A. Williams stopped the transit of 860 cases of liquor and issued injunctions against the Texas & Pacific Railroad, Red Ball Transportation Co. and Southern Transportation Co. to keep them from moving evidence.
Jan. 4, 1938: An explosion and fire caused an estimated $15,000 damage to a unit of the East Texas Refinery just outside the city limits on Cotton Street.
Jan. 4, 1965: Gregg County commissioners authorized a public notice of intention to increase salaries of all elected officials by 7.5%.