Jan. 30, 1968: With an order valued at $7.17 million, the total Army Procurement contract to R.G. LeTourneau Inc.’s munitions division stood at $31.28 million. The announcement was made by U.S. Rep. Ray Roberts.
Jan. 30, 1975: Metroflight Airlines announced it was adding an additional roundtrip to its morning and evening schedules between Gregg County Airport and DFW. The additions made three daily roundtrips between Longview and Dallas.
Jan. 30, 1981: Acting Police Chief James McLaughlin Jr. was selected as the permanent chief. The City Council and city manager said the 37-year-old topped the field of 32 candidates. He succeeded Roy Stone, who had led the department since 1952.Jan. 30, 1995: Eastman Chemical Co. completed its first year as an independent company with $4.3 billion in sales and $336 million in profits, it said. The company, and its Longview operations, was spun off Jan. 1, 1994, to operate independently of Eastman Kodak Co.