At 12:40 p.m., the Longview Police Department says eastbound traffic is being diverted in the 2100 block of West Hawkins between Bill Owens and Ben Hogan due to a traffic crash. It asks that all drivers seek an alternate route around this location.
Traffic being diverted on busy roadway
Staff report
