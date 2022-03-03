Thanks to an anonymous donation of $1 million, the Trinity School of Texas is in search of scholarship applicants to benefit from the Bridgette Ponder Fund for Academic Excellence.
The money is set to help fund tuition and school-related expenses for high school students interested in pursuing higher education in math and science fields after graduation.
The Bridgette Ponder Fund for Academic Excellence was established in 2012 and continues to help with funding education for students pursuing science, technology, engineering and math careers.
The scholarship is in honor of Ponder, upper school math teacher at Trinity School of Texas. Ponder said the main goal is to attract students from other schools who may have high math and science aptitude and provide them with an opportunity for a higher education.
Ponder also mentioned the anonymous donor established the fund to attract students solely in those fields and has made a difference in the math and science department.
“The same donor has given money toward the math and science budgets, so for teachers up here that may need new technology, new materials or new things for our labs, we have that in our budget system now that we’ve received these donations,” Ponder said. “It's not just the scholarships that are trying to attract new high aptitude math/science students but it's also putting a larger budget to our science and math programs so that we can purchase the best and latest equipment for our labs.”
Ponder said the main goal is to attract students with a strong work ethic and will use the funds to truly assist financially, especially if they have the passion and skills.
“We want to mainly get the word out to students across East Texas that should they feel that do not have the means to come to a school like this but do have the desire that we do have funds to try to help them,” she said. “If they’re willing to work hard and have the aptitude and ability to do it, we want them here and we want to provide the money if that's what they need to come here and get that kind of education.”
Students can apply through the online application on the Trinity School of Texas website. The application process includes an essay to express the desire to attend the campus with personal insight on the applicant's background of math and science.
Ponder also mentioned students will also have to go through an interview process with campus committee members.
Julianna Bruyere McDaniel, director of marketing, said the campus is thankful for the scholarship funds and hopes to assist students with the opportunity.
“To receive an amount of money like this, we know that we have scholarships in the future secured for new applicants and current recipients,” she said.
The deadline for the application is mid-march, and can be found at https://trinityschooloftexas.com/admissions/scholarship/.