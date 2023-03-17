Twice Loved Marketplace, a new resale shop on McCann Road, is integral to the future of the nonprofit organization One Love Longview.
"The purpose of this store is to fund One Love," said Amanda Veasy, One Love Longview's volunteer executive director.
The thrift store is located at 1017 McCann Road, in what was Sharman's Sewing Center in previous years. It's next door to One Love Longview, where the organization moved in September after outgrowing its previous home on Fairmont Street. One Love Longview provides a variety of services to assist with mental health and recovery from addiction, including counseling and medical services.
Relocating to McCann Road, close to Marshall Avenue, changed the clientele the organization sees compared with its location on Fairmont. Marshall Avenue is known as an area that attracts a large transient and homeless population.
"There's a greater need over here in this area," Veasy said. "We see more of a population that is impacted by mental health, substance use. A huge percentage of the unsheltered folks we serve over here have some kind of intellectual disability or delay. The needs that come along with that are tremendous and rehabilitation looks a whole lot different over here than it did with the group of folks we were serving before. Some of the folks over here — we're doing good if we can get through the day. With that we have a greater need every day."
Also, she said the organization is committed to not receiving federal grants so that is can avoid the "red tape" that comes with them.
"I would say I think the thrift store right now determines the future of One Love," Veasy said.
The 5,400-square-foot store accepts donations of new and gently used items and is stocked with everything from clothing for men, women and children, to shoes, toys, home decor and household items. Furniture donations must be pre-approved.
The sign on the building still says Sharman's, but Veasy said new signage is on its way thanks to a donor. Bridge work on McCann Road as part of a trail extension project means that access to that part of McCann Road where One Love and Twice Loved are located is easiest from Marshall Avenue for now.
"We've really taken a truly alternative approach to a thrift store," Veasy said, because they wanted it to be warm and welcoming. They paid close attention, she said, to merchandising, how items are displayed and marketing the store.
"We wanted people to come in and feel like it was more of a department store than a thrift store," Veasy said.
The organization needs volunteers in general and specifically to help run the store. Store hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. To volunteer, email volunteer@onelovelongview.com or call (903) 932-3451.