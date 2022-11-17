Two Longview High School students have been arrested in connection with possible threats toward another student and staff at the school.
The Longview Police Department said it was made aware Wednesday morning of "a possible verbal threat towards another student and staff" on the campus, which they said their investigation corroborated.
Detectives obtained two directives to apprehend for two Longview High School students which were signed by a local judge for "Exhibition, Use or Threat of Exhibition or Use of Firearms" and “Tampering with Physical Evidence." The students were apprehended off school grounds without incident and transported to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.
The Longview Police Department said that it encourages parents and guardians to visit with their children regarding school safety. Statements of violence towards any of our campuses will be taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent by the police department. The Longview Police Department also said it wants to thank all of our school district partners for their continued cooperation and communication involving the safety of our schools. These threats, whether in person or online, are illegal and have serious consequences.