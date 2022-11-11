While the full construction project is not yet complete, the stretch of Fairmont Street between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway has reopened to two-way traffic.
According to the city, major roadway construction items along Fairmont Street have been completed, and only minor work remains. While there could still be some temporary lane closures, two-way traffic is expected to be allowed for the remainder of the project.
This street work is part of the Fairmont Street Reconstruction project, which is being constructed by Longview Bridge and Road.
The city added that any resident prevented from setting out trash and recycling at the curb for service on account of the work being done can call the Public Works office for instructions.