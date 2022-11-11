Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 55. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.