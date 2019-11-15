The unemployment rate for the tri-county Longview metro area held steady in October at 3.6% while the rate statewide stayed at 3.4%, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.
The nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties was the same in October with 3,500 people between jobs as it was in September, according to the commission. The commission a month ago reported the nonseasonally adjusted rate in September was 3.7%.
The rate for the Longview Metropolitan Statistical Area was 3.8% a year ago.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack and Robert Johnson, executive director of the Gladewater Economic Development Corp. and a board member of Gladewater’s Chamber of Commerce, said the figures show steadiness in the area job market.
Mack said he was happy the unemployment rate did not increase, adding, “I hope it continues to go down. It shows a strong economy.”
Concurring, Johnson said, “It looks like it is holding steady. It has been this basic trend for months. It has been hovering around that general area for a while.
“The general trend is a good one,” Johnson said.
The rate statewide has remained at a record low for the past five months, Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel said in a statement.
“It’s no surprise that our innovative businesses, hardworking labor force and strong state leadership continue to yield economic results to highlight Texas as one of the best places to work in the country,” he said.
Texas employers added 297,100 jobs over the year, the commission reported. The trade, transportation and utilities industries added 9,700 jobs, followed by 6,300 in professional and business services and 5,300 in education and health services.
Mining and logging lost 1,200 jobs.
The Midland MSA recorded the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs in Ocober with an nonseasonally adjusted rate of 2.1%. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission reported the highest rate at 5.6%.