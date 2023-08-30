1:12 p.m.: SWEPCO reports that fewer than 1,000 Gregg County residents remain without power following this morning's incident.
12:18 p.m. update: SWEPCO is now reporting a total of 1,323 customer outages in Gregg County. About 2% of the county's customers are affected at this time as power continues to be restored.
Noon: SWEPCO is now reporting a total of 2,942 customer outages in Gregg County. That is a reduction from 9% of county customers without power to 4% of county customers without power in the last ten minutes.
11:50 a.m. update: SWEPCO is now reporting a total of 5,466 customer outages in Gregg County, which is 9% of the company's 59,587 total county customers.
11:25 a.m. update: In a news release, SWEPCO announced a new estimated restoration time of 4 p.m.
"We expect restoration to most customers by 4pm but many could be restored much sooner. More information will be released as soon as available. Customers can receive updates on restoration by downloading the SWEPCO app and registering for alerts."
ORIGINAL STORY
Numerous businesses, residents and city offices are without power following a sudden outage across the city of Longview.
Shortly before 10 a.m. power was lost across the county with Southwestern Electric Power Company reporting 62 outages affecting about 6,000 customers. Of those customers, 1,200 businesses have been affected and are without power.
Brooke Rinaudo, SWEPCO corporate communications representative, said the estimated time of restoration is 2 p.m.
"Power was temporarily disrupted due to an incident that (SWEPCO) is still investigating and it occurred due to routine work in the area," Rinaudo said.
She could not confirm whether it was related to road work being done at the intersection of Gilmer Road and Marshall Avenue, where maintenance crews are currently working.
The City of Longview posted on its Facebook page many of its facilities are without power "due to a widespread power outage."
It listed the following city facilities currently without power as: City Hall; Longview Public Library; Visit Longview Texas; Housing and Community Services; Development Services and Grant and Human Services; Longview Police Department; Longview Fire Department Administration; Longview Parks Office; Green Street Recreation Center; Human Resources and Partners in Prevention.
While the police and fire departments are without power, emergency services are still active and available if needed.
The city encouraged residents to use caution while driving since many intersections are without power.
This story will be updated as more information is received.