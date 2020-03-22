A confirmed case of COVID-19 that had been reported late Friday as Upshur County's first was placed in the wrong county. Its location isn't clear, but the Morris County Judge said health authorities today informed him of his county's first case.
County Judge Todd Tefteller said the Texas Department of State Health Services informed him of its error Sunday afternoon.
Tefteller said he was not told which county the case was being placed in. However, Morris County Judge Doug Reeder said the state health department had confirmed a case there, his county's first.
"I was informed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) late Sunday afternoon that a resident of Morris County has tested positive for the coronavirus," Reeder said in a statement.
"Morris County is just one of dozens of other counties in the state that are dealing with a positive case of the virus," he said. "At this time more than 43 other counties in Texas have positive cases of the coronavirus. While there is no cause for panic, it does underscore the need to take this medical emergency serious."
In Upshur County, Tefteller said he had learned that a second case he reported Friday, of a patient who works in the county but does not reside there, had not been at work while symptomatic.
Regarding the erroneously located case, he said: "Apparently the case presented an Upshur County address but nobody lives at the address." The state health department confirmed the patient resides in another county."
