GILMER — Upshur County’s 90-year-old courthouse is almost ready to go back in time.
The Upshur County Commissioners Court voted Friday to name J.C. Stoddard Construction of San Antonio as the contractor on the county’s courthouse renovation project, which will restore the building to its original 1933 appearance.
The project – coming in at a cost of $12,839,122.33 – aims to balance history with modern amenity. Walls, floors, doors and more will be restored, yet the building will retain conveniences such as air conditioning and technological infrastructure, said Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur, the court’s advisor on the project. The project also will make the facility handicap-accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“Provided all the creature comforts of the modern world, they put that courthouse back to its original state the way it was in the ‘30s when it was built, and it’s a remarkable process,” LaFleur said.
The project is partially funded by the Texas Historical Commission’s Historic Courthouse Preservation Program, which was established by the Texas Legislature in 1999. The program provided more than $5 million for the project, LaFleur said. The majority of the funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and other county revenue sources.
Upshur County officials applied for the grant for several years before receiving it.
WHAT IT ENTAILS
One of contractors’ first jobs will be to remove building features that were added in the past several decades, such as false ceilings and paneling, LaFleur said. Then, they’ll begin restoring the building based on the historical commission’s standards.
Paint schemes will match the first ones in the courthouse, and seating in courtrooms will be reconfigured to match the original layout, among other retrofitting, LaFleur said. A courtroom balcony will be reopened as well.
LaFleur will oversee the project along with the Komatsu Architecture firm of Fort Worth and the historical commission. LaFleur saw how courthouse renovation projects work when Marion County’s was restored from 2019 to 2022, prompting Upshur County officials to bring him in on their project.
“It is a completely different building,” he said of the remodeled Marion County Courthouse. “It’s phenomenal. It’s beautiful, and we’re really proud of it.”
IMPACT ON OPERATIONS
Before and during the renovation, court offices will be housed in portable buildings across the street at the intersection of East Jefferson and Simpson streets. Courthouse offices will move there in the next 30 days, LaFleur said.
The temporary offices will be smaller, and their maximum occupancies will be reduced, LaFleur said. The buildings are connected, and only one entryway will be open to the public on Jefferson Street.
“The best thing to do for the public who is needing services from the courthouse is to call the office that you’re trying to do business with and see if you can’t take care of most of the business … prior to your arrival so that you’re in and out,” LaFleur said.
The renovation project is estimated to take 620 working days.
LaFleur described the process as “painstaking” but said the results will be “surreal.” The renovation will cost significantly less than the construction of a new courthouse.
“These are living, breathing pieces of Texas history, and our history, whether it be good or whether it be bad, should be shared for generations to come,” he said. “These type of projects allow for that.”
In other news at the Friday meeting:
PHARMACEUTICAL SETTLEMENT
Commissioners approved a settlement from three major pharmaceutical companies involved in the state’s opioid litigation. Upshur County will receive $37,227.31 from Walgreens, $34,199.22 from CVS and $19,171 from Walmart during the course of the next several years, Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said. He said the funds will come in “piecemeal.”
Texas and other states across the nation have taken drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical firms to court in recent years, winning hundreds of millions of dollars for their states based on the companies’ roles in the opioid epidemic. Tefteller recused himself from the matter because he said his firm was involved in the litigation.
LAW ENFORCEMENT PAY RAISES
Commissioners voted to maintain current salaries for all county employees and officials except the county sheriff and its four constables, who will receive pay raises. Raising their salaries will allow the county to receive grant funding that would give pay increases to other law enforcement workers as well.
The grant program was created by Senate Bill 22, which was signed into law this year, according to KCEN Channel 6. A county’s sheriff and constables must meet a minimum salary requirement for the county to qualify. The grant funding will give pay raises for patrol deputies, jailers and more.
The county sheriff’s department and jail qualify for $350,000 in grant funding. The district attorney’s office qualifies for $175,000, and the constable’s office is eligible for 25% of its minimum salary requirement, Auditor Connie Williams said.
Pay scales will be set later. The amount of grant funding will cover the cost of the pay raises, Williams said. The grant program begins in September.