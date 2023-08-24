Sparks flew Wednesday night in Milwaukee when eight leading Republican presidential contenders got together for the party's first presidential debate.
With ex-president and GOP front-runner Donald Trump not participating, the gathering was looked at as a big opportunity for the Republicans looking to challenge Trump for party supremacy.
Participating in the debate were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
In an effort to make sense of the two-hour affair, we turned to Dr. Kenneth Wink, a professor of public administration at The University of Texas at Tyler. Wink's responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Q: WHO WAS THE BIG WINNER?
A: I feel like the big winner was Nikki Haley. I really didn't expect her to do as well as she did. I felt she was the most articulate candidate, and that her answer on abortion was very clear and reasonable. I thought her comment at the beginning about Republicans having a role in the deficit spending of last 40 years was very clever. Think about what that means. Nearly every other candidate has been in Congress or the Vice President for several years -- so she's indirectly criticizing them, without naming them. She is also the only candidate who favors a federalism approach to abortion. The traditional Republican position was to push to overturn Roe v. Wade and to let states decide. Now nearly everyone on stage wants to impose their beliefs on the rest of the nation, which seems hypocritical.
Q: WHO WAS THE BIGGEST LOSER?
A: Vivek Ramaswamy seemed to have an up-and-down night. There were good and bad moments, though there seemed to be more of the bad. We knew he was an outsider, and I feel like he overplayed that hand. Along with his interrupting people, I think it was a blow when his voting history was pointed out. As an example, I voted in 1980 with the flu and a temperature of 102 degrees — and here is a man who wants to be president of the United States and has only voted in two presidential elections. It makes him look like a phony. While I think his position on Ukraine is popular with many Republicans, I don't think he did a good job of articulating it. He was rising in the polls with a chance to be in position to overtake Ron DeSantis and I think he missed his opportunity.
Q: WHAT WAS THE MOST MEMORABLE MOMENT?
A: When someone makes me laugh out loud, you know it was a memorable moment. Politicians are clever people, and when given the chance, Haley seized on her opportunity early. With seemingly everyone yelling and talking over each other she pulled out Margaret Thatcher's old line: "When you want something said, ask a man; when you want something done, ask a woman." Sure, she was planning it, but she delivered it at the perfect time.
Q: WHAT WAS THE BIGGEST MISSED OPPORTUNITY?
A: I was watching DeSantis closely. I thought he had some good moments and most of his answers were reasonably good. I don't think he did enough, though, to pull away from the rest of the pack. While it wasn't a loss, I think he missed out on a great chance to clearly establish himself as the top choice behind Donald Trump.
Q: WHAT EFFECT WILL THIS HAVE ON TRUMP?
A: I don't think it will have any effect on him. The last several years have been crazy in the sense that everything voters have traditionally done, they don't do anymore. All the rules have changed. As I've watched Trump over the years, it is clear his followers are incredibly devoted. And I don't think there is anyone that will beat him head-up in a GOP primary. I think the only thing that can slow him would be his legal troubles, and that won't happen in the near future. All these trials he will have to go through are all timed basically after Super Tuesday, but before the general election. I think it is very likely he wins the nomination and then loses in the general election.
Q: WHAT IS NEXT FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY?
A: With tonight not being a game-changer, it is on to the next debate at the Reagan Library in California. And I hope that the bar is raised for who is allowed on stage. I'd like to see the field narrowed down to four or five — with seven or eight on stage in two hours, you really don't get to hear any one candidate say as much as you'd like.
Q: WHAT ELSE STOOD OUT?
A: On most issues, the candidates are in lockstep, but I thought Chris Christie stood out. While his strategy of attacking Trump might seem suicidal, I think he sees that as his way to move up in the pack. And one very interesting thing: Early in the primary season, the focus is on Iowa and New Hampshire, with most of the spotlight on Iowa because it comes first in the election calendar. However, when there are different winners in Iowa and New Hampshire, it is nearly always New Hampshire that determines who the nominee will be. And Chris Christie has been spending his time in New Hampshire. It's an interesting strategy.