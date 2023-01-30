The University of Texas at Tyler University Academy (UTTA) has expanded its Longview campus and is set to offer 130 additional openings for the 2023-24 school year.
UTTA is a charter campus that was approved by the State Board of Education in 2012 and serves as a kindergarten to 12th grade university charter public school in East Texas, along as a laboratory school for the UT Tyler school of education.
Jo Ann Simmons, superintendent at University of Texas at Tyler University Academy, said the mission of the charter campus is to develop students who leave school STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) college and career ready.
“STEM college ready indicates students are prepared to enroll in a STEM major at a university,” said Simmons.
Simmons said UTTA seeks to be a national model for STEM education innovation as a STEM Academy and University laboratory school.
“It is our goal to serve as a demonstration site for schools seeking to develop STEM schools. The UTTUA specializes in STEM education and offers a STEM endorsement with an engineering focus, a biomedical focus and a multidisciplinary endorsement,” she said.
In regards to the expansion, the campus will be adding two kindergarten classes and an additional classroom for each grade through four.
Rachel Hawkins, director of UTTA - Longview campus, said the expansion was led due to the original instructional and business plan for the University Academy that was set to include two sections of every grade level in grades kindergarten to eight.
“We have been limited to one section per grade level due to space constraints. The additional space will help us meet our original size plans and alleviate our extensive waiting list to accommodate more families," she said. "The addition of the classrooms will also help facilitate the training of more new teachers in partnership with the UT Tyler School of Education by providing more clinical training opportunities to help address the teacher shortage in East Texas."
The charter campus currently serves 263 students and will offer open house opportunities for families to tour the campus and visit with current teachers, students and parents.
According to Hawkins, in each classroom families can expect to find teachers showcasing various projects and assignments on display. The goal is to demonstrate the project based model the campus utilizes as well as the curricular aspects of the school from biomedical to engineering courses, she said.
To learn more about the campus and the application process, interested families are encouraged to attend an open house event, which next one will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the UTTA campus at 3201 North Eastman Road in Longview.
Applications are set to open and will be available online beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at uttua.org/admissions.
For more information about the UT Tyler University Academy, visit uttua.org/.