Longview flower shops put the petal to the metal this Valentine’s Day, by bringing on extra help to meet demand for deliveries.
“Sales this Valentine’s Day have been wonderful, just off the charts,” said Kim Oden-Bryan, current owner of the 88-year-old Longview Flower Shop.
Both Longview Flower Shop and Casa Flora each reported seeing strong sales this season. Casa Flora owner Vickie Slover said she brought on about 15 extra people this Valentine’s Day to help fill orders and make deliveries.
Oden-Bryan said her shop also hired extra help. Longview Flower Shop will have 11 drivers out delivering orders on Valentine’s Day as opposed to the two it normally has.
So what’s popular this Valentine’s Day?
Red roses rule the charts at the 39-year-old Casa Flora.
“Red roses are always the big seller,” Slover said. “I think guys just associate them with love and Valentine’s Day.”
Meanwhile at Longview Flower Shop, Oden-Bryan said she has seen a lot of orders for lilies, roses and tulips.
“The colors all go together very well and they just make up a beautiful arrangement,” Oden-Bryan said. “People like a good mixture of Valentine colors in their order but a dozen to three dozen roses is also a popular order.”
While Oden-Bryan and Slover each said most orders are for delivery, Longview Flower Shop and Casa Flora may each have some items for people to come in and purchase on Valentine’s Day.
And when someone receives a flower arrangement, the two shop owners offered advice on how to keep them looking their best. The No. 1 tip is to water the flowers daily by filling the vase to the top.
Oden-Bryan also added that people should “keep your flowers away from any heat source, air drafts, and change out the water every other day.”