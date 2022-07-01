Longtime Hudson PEP Elementary School Principal Sue Wilson said as she retires after 18 years leading the school “it’s hard leaving something you love so much.”
Wilson has worked in education for 48 years — 20 of those at Hudson PEP, said she is ready to wrap up her career and pursue something different. Her last day was Thursday.
“It’s very bittersweet,” she said. “I made that decision because I want Hudson PEP to continue to grow, and I’ve decided I need to do something else. It's hard to leave something you love so much but at the same time somewhere in your heart you know it's the right thing to do.”
Wilson has loved her career as a principal and everything that comes with it, she said.
She considers her journey at Longview ISD very positive, and will always cherish the memories made in the district.
“I absolutely love Longview, it's been a great place to work. It’s been full of challenges, exciting and everyday it's a new adventure with something else to look forward to, it's just been a great experience,” she said.
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox said Wilson’s retirement is well-deserved and considers her one of a kind.
“You don’t replace Sue Wilson. You just don’t. She has been an absolute cornerstone of elementary education in the Gregg County area for so long. Her positive influence and leadership looms over countless teachers and education professionals throughout our state and region,” he said.
Wilson said the best part of her career has been the students.
“My favorite memory are always children,” she said. “In the classroom, as I'm observing or just walking in to talk to a teacher or to visit a child, and seeing students learning and maybe they’re a little confused then all of a sudden you see that light come on when they understand what’s being taught. It's just a rewarding time not only for a teacher but a principal as well. Also, when our students participate in competitions and they do their very best, and they see the success of what they’ve learned.
“Just being with the students and watching them grow, develop and excel. Oh my gosh, it just fills your heart every single day.”
Though her time has come to an end, Wilson said has high hopes for Hudson PEP.
“I hope that the tradition of excellence continues and students continue to do their very best every day. And if they don't understand something, ask for help and for teachers to love and give them grace and reteach whenever possible,” she said.
Wilson doesn’t know exactly what the future holds, but said she will probably continue on in an education-related role that is not being a principal.
The district said Christi Coleman, an educator who has been at Hudson PEP for three years and in education for 27, will be taking over the principal role.