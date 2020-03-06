From Wire Reports
Exxon Mobil plans to reduce the number of oil rigs operating in West Texas’ Permian Basin and might cut planned capital expenditures as the spreading coronavirus saps energy demand.
It’s one of the first signs that major U.S. oil producers are throttling back on production in response to the recent slump in prices.
The price of a barrel of oil has fallen more than 25% since the start of the year, and 8% in the past month, with energy demand expected to shrink more as the outbreak drags on the global economy.
Oil prices already were under pressure from signs of a slowing economy at home and abroad. Energy demand dropped dramatically as flights to and from China were halted and factories slowed production.
Exxon will cut Permian production by about 10% over the next two years, the Texas-based company told analysts Thursday at the New York Stock Exchange but is sticking to its long-term plan to nearly triple output from the West Texas-New Mexico basin by 2024.
“Oversupply, driven by industry investments in some of these growth markets, have exceeded demand, and we’ve got a very challenging short-term margin environment, which is now being compounded by the growing economic impact of the coronavirus,” CEO Darren Woods said. That is creating a lot of uncertainty, particularly in the near term, and I would say particularly here in Wall Street. However, the longer-term horizon is clear, and today our focus is on that horizon, and the future.”
Exxon expects from $30 billion to $35 billion in capital expenditures this year, but it will likely be toward the bottom half of that range, Woods said. The company previously expected to be in the top half of the range.
Capital expenditures include expenses such as drilling and completing wells. The heaviest spending cuts will come within the Delaware Basin, which is contained within the Permian Basin.
“We anticipate reducing the number of rigs in 2020 by more than 20% this year versus where we are today,” said Neil Chapman, senior vice president. Earlier this year, Exxon was running 18 rigs in the Midland side of the basin and 40 in the Delaware.
Exxon expects to produce 360,000 barrels of oil per day in the Permian this year, which is down from its previous estimate of 380,000 barrels per day. But the company said it’s on track to produce more than 1 million barrels per day from the Permian in 2024.
The slowdown wasn’t enough to appease investors concerned about Exxon’s massive spending program. Exxon stock dropped as much as 5.1% and closed down more than 4.4% to $50.11 per share, making it the fourth-worst performer in the S&P 500 Energy Index.
Exxon’s spending has meant it has failed to cover its dividend payments with cash flow for eight of the past 10 quarters, relying on asset sales and borrowing to make up the difference.
Also Thursday, oil ministers from the 14 Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries decided to push for a cut of 1.5 million barrels a day, or about 1.5% of total world supply. The move appears aimed at keeping prices roughly where they are by preventing a further decline. The proposal was to be addressed today.
Major oil companies have been pulling back on spending since last year in response to oversupply and more efficient production. The world’s five largest oil and gas companies in 2019 spent $88.7 billion on capital projects, down nearly 50% from the $165.9 billion spent in 2013, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
U.S. crude oil prices fell again Thursday, closing down 88 cents, or 1.9%, to $45.90 per barrel in New York. That’s well below the $50 per barrel level at which many independent operators in the Permian are thought to be losing money. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was down $1.14, or nearly 2.25%, to close at $49.99 in London.