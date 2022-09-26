The cafeteria at Longview ISD's Ware Elementary was filled with students and staff excited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Some students were dressed in traditional outfits to showcase their culture, while others were simply happy to watch the performances and learn about Hispanic heritage Monday morning.
Attendees and students clapped to the beat of the rhythm of performances representing places such as Chiapas, Veracruz, Jalisco and Mexico.
Alex Palencia, co-director of Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico, taught students about “el grito," which is Spanish for a traditional yell, and informed students about the different dances Hispanic cultures have to offer.
Francisco Rojas, Longview ISD spokesperson, also assisted with the program and catered to the parents in attendance by presenting the program and interacting with students and family in both Spanish and English.
Hugo Robles, 10, conducted the pledge of allegiance in Spanish. Hugo said his parents are from Mexico, and although he has never visited, the program made him feel like he was in Mexico.
Watching the dances made him feel proud to be Mexican and of his culture, he said.
“I feel very proud of my culture because I’m proud of what Mexicans have done and what traditions they made here, I feel proud about it,” Hugo said.
Mexico 2000 Ballet Folklorico is a Dallas-based dance group, and is part of the nonprofit Young Audiences of North Texas which works with East Texas school districts, according to Palencia.
Palencia said the dance performances are part of the celebrations and part of the way traditions are remembered during festive holidays like in Hispanic Heritage Month. He said the main goal is to demonstrate to students the importance of traditions, no matter your background.
“…it’s important that the students are aware. Sometimes we’re distant from the countries, like we say during these presentations, these traditions are not just for Mexico," he said. "We invite students to learn about their own traditions which includes dances, music, food, history, decorations.
"Even though they’re seeing Mexican traditions, they are learning that their traditions are also important.”
According to Faith Greer, principal of Ware Elementary, this is the first year the school has invited a performer such as Mexico 2000 to showcase traditions and Hispanic culture. Prior to this event the campus conducted in-school presentations, she said.
Greer said the campus' bilingual team brought about the idea and wanted to make sure this year's performance was inclusive.
She said as soon as she heard the pitch, she was on board and excited to bring the dance group for the student body.
“As the building principal, my No. 1 goal is to make sure we have global citizens and we celebrate our uniqueness and diversity," she said.
The impact the event had on students and parents brought her joy, she said.
“It warmed my heart, I’m just ecstatic and humbled to be the principal of a group of young learners who really want to embrace who they are but what they contribute to society," she said.
Greer mentioned that with the performance, she hopes students take away the importance of diversity and to be proud of who they are.
“I want them to know that our diversity makes us unique and to embrace who you are because you represent a culture that has made contributions to society. I want them to be proud of who they are and what they can give," she said.