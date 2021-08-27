Football was back at last across East Texas on Friday night. For more coverage of all of the games across our region, click here.
PINE TREE 25, LIBERTY-EYLAU 0: The Pirates found nothing but smooth seas on Friday, earning their fourth straight season-opening victory and their first shutout since a 27-0 drubbing of Athens in 2000.
SABINE 34, SPRING HILL 27: Jace Burns and Brannigan Willige combined to rush for over 300 yards and account for all of Sabine’s touchdowns as the Cardinals opened the season with a 34-27 victory over Spring Hill at James Bamberg Stadium.
KILGORE 21, NACOGNOCHES 7: Things were good for Kilgore's Davin Rider in a running back-by committee game plan. The senior, who doubles as a standout in the Ragin’ Red’s defense, rushed for a game-high 174 yards and three touchdowns in leading the way to a victory.
TYLER LEGACY 35, LUFKIN 17: Bryson Donnell had more than 200 yards of offense and found the end zone three times as the Red Raiders picked up their first win at Abe Martin Stadium since 2003.
TEXAS HIGH 24, TYLER HIGH 10: Montrell Wade had a spectacular catch from quarterback Eli Holt, but it was not enough as the Lions fell to the Texarkana school t Tiger Stadium at Grim Park.
FORNEY 21, WHITEHOUSE 20: Jake White hit Zachary Fuller with an 8-yard TD pass with 34 seconds remaining as the Jackrabbits rallied to nip the Wildcats at Wildcat Stadium.
WHITE OAK 20, HARLESTON 16: Cayson Siegley tossed three touchdown passes, and White Oak’s defense came up big late as the Roughnecks held on for a win over the Wildcats at Wildcat Stadium.
TATUM 68, CENTER 26: Kendric Malone had a hand in six Tatum touchdowns as the Eagles rolled to a 68-26 win over the homestanding Center Roughriders.
HARMONY 25, ELYSIAN FIELDS 14: The Harmony Eagles rallied from 14-6 down after one quarter, scoring 19 unanswered points in the fourth and earning a 25-14 win over Elysian Fields at home.
DAINGERFIELD 48, ATLANTA 7: In Daingerfield, Dee Lewis ran for a pair of touchdowns and tossed three TD passes, leading the Tigers to a 48-7 win over the Rabbits.
JEFFERSON 15, PITTSBURG 12: Jeffferson used a late touchdown pass to get back in the game and a Pick Six to win it, rallying past the Pirates for a home victory.
REDWATER 43, O. CITY 0: Redwater's Dragons had no trouble at all with Ore City's Rebels on Friday, going on the road and coming home with a commanding victory.
LATE THURSDAY
CARTHAGE 27, CROSBY 24: The Bulldogs seized victory from the jaws of defeat with a 98-yard kickoff return in the final minutes to cap an incredible rally.
WEST RUSK 38, E. CHAMBERS 14: JASPER - Andon Mata passed for 196 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the West Rusk Raiders built a big halftime lead en route to a 38-14 win over East Chambers on Thursday.
BECKVILLE 50, JOAQUIN 39: JOAQUIN — Sophomore J’Koby Williams rushed for a game-high 251 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to lead the way, as the Beckville Bearcats opened their 2021 season with a 50-39 victory over host Joaquin on Thursday night.