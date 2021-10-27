They saved the best for last.
White Oak, which was the final of 10 schools to compete in the UIL Class 3A State Military Marching Band Championship, was declared champion Wednesday night at Pine Tree ISD's Pirate Stadium in Longview.
Also reaching the state finals were the bands from DeKalb, Diboll, Buna, West Rusk, Troup, New Diana, Ore City, Harleton and New Boston.
The Class 5A/6A competition is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., with Hallsville scheduled to compete at 7:45 p.m. and Longview's Big Green Marching Machine scheduled to compete at 8:45 p.m.
This story will be updated.