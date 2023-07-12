The White Oak Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man wanted in relation to the killing of Kimberly Jayne Alexander. According to a Facebook post by the White Oak Police Department, officials arrested the woman's husband, James Michael Alexander.
Previously, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Larkspur Street and found Kimberly Alexander, 61, dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
Officials said they tracked James Alexander, 63, to a Longview hotel room, where he was taken into custody without further incident. The Gregg County Sheriff's Department assisted with the arrest.
The case is being treated as a homicide.