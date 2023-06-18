After a hectic week of unfavorable weather, canceled flights and a scattered loss of power across the region, the Great Texas Balloon Race and U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship were able to crown winners.
Balloon Chair Dan Droege said considering all the odds the event was up against, he thinks it went pretty well.
Despite six planned days of flights for the U.S. Nationals and three for the GTBR and Young Guns Championship, two days were scored for the Nationals and one day for the other competitions. Droege explained that, despite the lack of flights, the board scored the competition and was able to award winners based on points accrued.
"Each task, (the pilots) get a certain amount of points and they have to have a certain amount of tasks to make it complete for the week...they had enough (points) there and they already had those results in so that’s what we went with today," he said.
The city of Longview is set to host the U.S. Nationals for the next two years and Droege is already anticipating what's to come.
"We had most of the town out of electricity and without restaurants being open, gas stations being open, it was a struggle, then the rain and everything so we’re really looking forward to next year," he said with a laugh.
During the ceremony, the Kinnie Gibson Award was presented to Larry Aldridge, and was accepted on his behalf by his wife Cathy and son Blake. Aldridge previously served on the GTBR board for over 25 years and passed away earlier this month.
The Ruby Bresie Award was presented to Mark Dulweber for his service as a GTBR volunteer and the Ed Yost Master Pilot Award went to Mark Sullivan for over 40 consecutive years as an active pilot.
First place in the Great Texas Balloon Race was awarded to Guy Gauthier, and was followed by Steve Lombardi in second place and Joe Paddie in third. Young Guns Championship first place went to Ben Leatherman, second place to Spencer Copas, and third to Zackery Maxwell.
The winner in the U.S. Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championship captured the title by just six points, with Bruce Wood of Colorado earning the top prize. Second place went to Johnny Petrehn and third to Jeremy Rubin.
It is Wood's first time winning the championship, and he said he after being a pilot for 34 years, it felt great.
Despite the promise of six flights and only getting to fly two, he said he wasn't bothered by the canceled days as it's "just part of what we do."
"It would be more frustrating to be told we are flying when we shouldn’t be," he said. "Sometimes we have better years weather-wise, sometimes we don’t. I’m just happy that we’re able to get in the required minimum number of flights and tasks to be able to actually name a champion, otherwise I’d be going home empty handed."
He added the community support he and other pilots received throughout the week was amazing, especially considering the aftermath of the severe weather.
"To be able to actually continue to compete, have the lights on here at Maude Cobb and that kind of thing...in and of itself just speaks to the community that’s behind this event," Wood said.