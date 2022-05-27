Spring Hill High School students placed first, second and third in the Patriotic Art Contest held in conjunction with the Memorial Day celebration set Monday at Teague Park in Longview.
First-place winner Lilly Cooper received $1,000, while second-place winner Camdyn Glover received $500 and third-place winner Kayce Cahal received $250.
They will receive their prizes from Gov. Greg Abbott and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt as part of Monday’s program, which begins at 11 a.m.
The contest was judged by the staff of the Longview Museum of Fine Arts.