“Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people.”
— Cartoonist Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip “Dilbert”
You might have noticed that the Longview News-Journal continues to publish the “Dilbert” cartoon in our print and e-editions. We have received both compliments and complaints from readers about this.
For those of you who might be unaware, last week, Adams delivered an online tirade in which he called Black Americans a “hate group” and suggested (as referenced above) that white Americans should “get the hell away” from Black Americans.
The fallout was fast — and predictable. Hundreds of newspapers immediately stopped publishing the comic strip, and that list of publications grew by the day. Ultimately, Andrews McMeel Universal, the distributor of “Dilbert,” announced it was severing all ties with Adams.
The company indicated that this would extend to “all areas of business with Adams and the 'Dilbert' comic strip.” Meaning, as of March 12, the 'Dilbert' comic will cease to exist.
We would like you to be a part of the process of choosing a replacement. We have a list of possible replacements, and we’re interested in which you prefer.
"Crabgrass": "Crabgrass" is a comic strip set in the early 1980s about what it means to be best friends during a time before cellphones, the internet and so-called “helicopter parenting." If you ever wonder how you managed to survive your own childhood: "Crabgrass" remembers.
"Big Nate": Aspiring cartoonist Nate Wright is 11 years old, 4-and-a-half feet tall and the all-time record holder for detentions in school history. He's a self-described genius and sixth-grade Renaissance Man who lives with his dad and older sister, enjoys pestering his family and teachers with his sarcasm.
"Crankshaft": Since its debut in 1987, "Crankshaft" has engendered reader loyalty with its engaging storylines and muddled aphorisms. Created by Tom Batiuk and drawn by Dan Davis, the strip is a spin-off of Batiuk’s immensely popular high school comic, "Funky Winkerbean." Written in the same “narrative humor” vein as "Funky," the strip offers plenty of humor but also tackles tough issues such as adult illiteracy, Alzheimer’s disease and school violence.
"Nancy": Nancy and her family and friends have become beloved worldwide icons since their first appearance in Ernie Bushmiller’s "Fritzi Ritz" comic strip in 1933. By 1938, Fritzi's adopted niece was so popular the comic was renamed "Nancy." Since then, there have been daily smiles and laughs, comic books, animated cartoons and 80 years of affection for this little whirlwind in a plaid skirt.
Which comic strip would you like to replace “Dilbert”?
The choices are "Crabgrass," "Big Nate," "Crankshaft" and "Nancy."
We hope you will give these comics a look and vote for your favorite at news-journal.com . And if you have any questions about the process, you can reach me at tthorsen@mrobertsmedia.com .
Thanks for reading.