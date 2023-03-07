Demonstrators gather at the federal courthouse in Austin following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, on June 24. Texas has banned most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy since September. While clinics were severely limited in what services they could provide during that time, they officially stopped offering abortions on June 24 after the attorney general argued that state laws banning abortion put into place before Roe v. Wade was established in 1973 could now be enforced ahead of the implementation of the trigger law.