Gov. Greg Abbott participates Monday in the Troop 201 Scout cabin rededication ceremony during the A Day of Thanks and Remembrance Memorial Day activities at Teague Park in Longview. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Anthony Edwards, his daughter Madison, 10, and wife Jennifer look over the Vietnam Wall replica in Veterans Plaza while attending Memorial Day activities at Teague Park in Longview. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Ethan Perez, 14 and Gabriel Jagers, 14, hold a ribbon as Governor Greg Abbott cuts the ribbon during the Troop 201 Scout cabin rededication ceremony during Memorial Day activities, on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Emery Lee, 12, and Gabriel Jagers, 14, of Scout Troop 201 participate in a flag retirement ceremony during Memorial Day activities, on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Tony Sanders and Michael Balog look over the Vietnam Wall replica in Veterans Plaza while attending Memorial day activities, on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Emery Lee, 12, and Gabriel Jagers, 14, of Scout Troop 201 participate in a flag retirement ceremony during Memorial Day activities, on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Tony Sanders and Michael Balog look over the Vietnam Wall replica in Veterans Plaza while attending Memorial day activities, on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)
Tony Sanders and Michael Balog look over the Vietnam Wall replica in Veterans Plaza while attending Memorial day activities, on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Teague Park. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)