A Longview man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting death early Tuesday in the city.
Longview police said today that Nolan Gardner Johnson, 20, has been arrested in connection with the death of Damian Devon Daniels, 26, of Gladewater.
Daniels died early Tuesday of injuries suffered in the shooting, the city's third homicide of 2020.
Officers were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to a shooting that occurred on Finch Drive, a cul-de-sac in north-central Longview. They found Daniels with injuries, police said, and he was taken to Longview Regional Medical Center, where he later died.
Gregg County Jail records show Johnson was being held under $75,000 bond after being booked in Wednesday.
Neighbor Joel Castillo told the News-Journal this week that the sound of a gunshot woke him up early Tuesday.
“I just peeked through the window,” Castillo said. He said he saw two men run from the house and a car drive away but was not sure whether the two men got into the car.
Finch Drive is a cul-de-sac off Drake Boulevard, between Airline Road and Ridgewood Drive just south of East Loop 281.
Police previously said the shooting was part of what appeared to be a domestic incident. No further details have been made public.
It brought to three the number of homicides in Longview in 2020. In the first, Eduardo Sereno, 19, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 22 Scenic Drive shooting of his cousin, Bryan Rivera, 17, who died the next day. And Brandon Keith Harris, 36, has been charged with capital murder for retaliation judge/justice in the Jan. 30 shooting death of Valerie Hackett, 24, at Ware Meadows Apartments.