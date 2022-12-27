Cole Kitchens admits he was a little hesitant when his mother, Melissa Kitchens, introduced the idea of participating in a service organization that brings teenage boys and their moms together to work the community.
The Longview High School freshman was probably like most youth his age — hesitant to give up time off on Saturdays and Sundays. That changed, though, after the Young Men's Service League launched in Longview earlier this year. He enjoyed helping sort food during the Thanksgiving Food Drive. He also enjoyed helping players with different disabilities play baseball at the Miracle League. He helped a blind child hit a baseball, and another boy with autism.
"It was a really special connection to be out there to help the whole team, but particularly that one child and cheer him on," Cole said.
Now, he said he sees he can contribute to the community and help others.
Melissa Kitchens has long been involved in service projects with her two sons through Mission Longview, a weeklong event that she organizes through Alpine Church of Christ, where she is youth minister. Mission Longview, which just completed its 12th year, sends fifth-to-eighth graders into the community to help local nonprofits and individuals with different projects.
"Having a long history with Mission Longview has been so special, to get to serve with my boys and my community," she said, but she had been wondering what comes next as her boys get older.
"I've been wondering what ... would keep us serving on a regular basis, not only with our church youth group but with our community," she said.
Her cousin's son participated in the Young Men's Service League in Spring. She saw a Faceboook post with pictures of young men and their moms serving and started researching.
"I just thought this so great, that I was learning about this when Cole is about to be freshman," she said, explaining the organization is for freshman through senior boys and their moms.
She met with other moms to see if other people were interested. Enough moms got involved, followed with enough recruitment of freshmen and sophomores, that the local chapter launched in August.
"Us moms agreed (to form the local chapter) before knowing how much work it would be actually be," Kitchens said, but they've been there to remind each other that it's all worth it.
Since then, more than 30 young men and their moms have on some weekend days volunteered at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, prepared meals in the Heartisans Marketplace kitchen for women in the job training program, and assisted with Longview Community Ministries' Coats for Kids and Touch a Truck events. They've worked at the Hallsville Outreach Center and helped local Ambucs volunteers build wheelchair ramps.
Lauren Land, who participates with her son, Jackson, said it's been exciting to see the young men take on leadership roles and to plug "into volunteer work that has stretched the ways they see and understand community needs."
"As a mom, working alongside my son and seeing it 'click' now that he’s seeing how much work local nonprofits do — and how much more work there is to do — is creating space for tough conversations and drives home the importance of keeping your eyes open to needs and meeting people where they are. It’s a gift to work alongside him," Land said.
The moms and sons meet separately once a month, with the boys' events including different speakers and "guy" stuff covering a set curriculum. (Learning how to grill was on the agenda one night.)
At one meeting, Jason Hubbard, youth minister at Evangelical Presbyterian Church, spoke to them about respecting other people. Another time, Kitchens' husband, Clay, a firefighter, presented "Stop the Bleed" training.
In addition, the mom/son partnerships must volunteer 20 hours throughout the school year, and 10 of those must be served together.
"I've really enjoyed our time together," Melissa Kitchens said, describing stopping for a treat after a service project and getting to process what they hear at the meetings and at service projects.
"It has really made us communicate more," she said. "Communicating about a common goal has been a joy to me."
The 2023-24 registration process will start in March, with the local organization recruiting current eighth graders to be the new freshman class. The age range expands each year until there's a senior class. For information, visit https://chapters.ymsl.org/chapter/longview/ .