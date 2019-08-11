Oakland Raiders fans watch Aug. 31 from the Black Hole section of Oakland Alameda County Coliseum during the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks in Oakland, Calif. The slow, agonizing demise of the Oakland Raiders will continue for at least one more season. There will be one more "final" home game at the Oakland Coliseum, Dec. 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There have been possible "final" home games for a few years now because the Raiders have essentially had one foot out the door since 2015, when they joined with the AFC West rival Chargers in a failed attempt to build a stadium in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson.