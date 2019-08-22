■ PATRIOTS 10, PANTHERS 3: FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — This was not the return to the field that Cam Newton was hoping to make.
The Carolina Panthers quarterback left Thursday night’s 10-3 exhibition loss against New England in the first quarter with a foot injury that left him grimacing on the sideline.
The 2015 MVP was playing for the first time since Dec. 17, when the team shut him down for the last two games of the season because of shoulder fatigue that prevented him from throwing the ball downfield. He had arthroscopic surgery in January and did not play in the first two preseason games.
Newton appeared to be injured when he was sacked for a loss of 8 yards by Adam Butler on a third-and-10 from the Carolina 31. It was one of two Patriots sacks while Newton was in the game.
■ Dolphins 22, Jaguars 7: MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Josh Rosen came off the bench late in the third quarter and engineered a 99-yard touchdown drive, and the Miami Dolphins beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Rosen, who is battling Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting quarterback job for Miami (2-1), was 5-for-7 for 59 yards and a touchdown and ran four times for 23 yards.
Nick Foles, making his first appearance of the preseason for the Jaguars (0-3), played the first quarter and went 6-for-10 for 48 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
■ RAVENS 26, EAGLES 15: PHILADELPHIA — Trace McSorley threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score, helping Baltimore beat Philadelphia for its 16th straight preseason win.
Carson Wentz again sat out for the Eagles, but several starters saw their first action this summer and Josh McCown made his debut after ending his brief retirement to play his 18th season.
McSorley solidified his roster spot. The sixth-round pick from Penn State has also been practicing on special teams throughout training camp.
■ GIANTS 25, BENGALS 23: CINCINNATI — Daniel Jones completed a difficult week with an encouraging performance, leading New York to a touchdown during a victory over Cincinnati in Zac Taylor’s first home game as head coach.
In a GQ article published Tuesday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said he was stunned that the Giants drafted the quarterback from Duke in the first round. Mayfield tried to tamp down the comment and texted Jones to explain his remarks.
Jones got into the game on the Giants’ second series and went 9 of 11 for 141 yards the rest of the half. He had completions of 35 yards to Brittan Golden and 27 yards to Darius Slayton on a seven-play touchdown drive, a solid all-around showing for Eli Manning’s eventual replacement.
■ REDSKINS 19, FALCONS 7: ATLANTA — Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins led Washington to three second-half scoring drives, including two set up by Atlanta’s lost fumbles while attempting to field punts, and the Redskins took a preseason win over the Falcons.
Case Keenum played the first half at quarterback and lost a fumble which helped the Falcons lead 7-6 at halftime.
Haskins, the first-round draft pick from Ohio State, completed 7 of 13 passes for 74 yards in the second half.
Washington running back Derrius Guice ran for 44 yards in his first game since a knee injury in the 2018 preseason ended his rookie season.
