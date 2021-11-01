All Times CDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 229 109

New England 4 4 0 .500 206 164

N.Y. Jets 2 5 0 .286 114 206

Miami 1 7 0 .125 138 233

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 227 195

Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 200 183

Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 123 203

Houston 1 7 0 .125 119 241

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164

Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 220 162

Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 132 142

Cleveland 4 4 0 .500 183 180

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166

L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 172 177

Denver 4 4 0 .500 157 137

Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 1 0 .857 225 162

Philadelphia 3 5 0 .375 203 191

N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180

Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183

New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 176 128

Carolina 4 4 0 .500 165 159

Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 148 195

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167

Minnesota 3 4 0 .429 163 157

Chicago 3 5 0 .375 123 195

Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138

L.A. Rams 7 1 0 .875 245 168

San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 168 171

Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

Thursday's Game

Green Bay 24, Arizona 21

Sunday's Games

Buffalo 26, Miami 11

Carolina 19, Atlanta 13

L.A. Rams 38, Houston 22

N.Y. Jets 34, Cincinnati 31

Philadelphia 44, Detroit 6

Pittsburgh 15, Cleveland 10

San Francisco 33, Chicago 22

Tennessee 34, Indianapolis 31, OT

New England 27, L.A. Chargers 24

Seattle 31, Jacksonville 7

Denver 17, Washington 10

New Orleans 36, Tampa Bay 27

Dallas 20, Minnesota 16

Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas

Monday's Game

N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, (n)

Thursday, Nov. 4

N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 7

Atlanta at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

New England at Carolina, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington

Monday, Nov. 8

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

