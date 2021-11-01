All Times CDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 2 0 .714 229 109
New England 4 4 0 .500 206 164
N.Y. Jets 2 5 0 .286 114 206
Miami 1 7 0 .125 138 233
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 2 0 .750 227 195
Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 200 183
Jacksonville 1 6 0 .143 123 203
Houston 1 7 0 .125 119 241
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 187 164
Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 220 162
Pittsburgh 4 3 0 .571 132 142
Cleveland 4 4 0 .500 183 180
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Las Vegas 5 2 0 .714 180 166
L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 172 177
Denver 4 4 0 .500 157 137
Kansas City 3 4 0 .429 188 203
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 1 0 .857 225 162
Philadelphia 3 5 0 .375 203 191
N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 139 180
Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183
New Orleans 5 2 0 .714 176 128
Carolina 4 4 0 .500 165 159
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 148 195
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 1 0 .875 192 167
Minnesota 3 4 0 .429 163 157
Chicago 3 5 0 .375 123 195
Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 7 1 0 .875 246 138
L.A. Rams 7 1 0 .875 245 168
San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 168 171
Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169
Thursday's Game
Green Bay 24, Arizona 21
Sunday's Games
Buffalo 26, Miami 11
Carolina 19, Atlanta 13
L.A. Rams 38, Houston 22
N.Y. Jets 34, Cincinnati 31
Philadelphia 44, Detroit 6
Pittsburgh 15, Cleveland 10
San Francisco 33, Chicago 22
Tennessee 34, Indianapolis 31, OT
New England 27, L.A. Chargers 24
Seattle 31, Jacksonville 7
Denver 17, Washington 10
New Orleans 36, Tampa Bay 27
Dallas 20, Minnesota 16
Open: Baltimore, Las Vegas
Monday's Game
N.Y. Giants at Kansas City, (n)
Thursday, Nov. 4
N.Y. Jets at Indianapolis, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Atlanta at New Orleans, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 12 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 12 p.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 12 p.m.
New England at Carolina, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
Monday, Nov. 8
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.