AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

N.Y. Jets 3 0 0 1.000 79 64

Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 69 60

Miami 2 1 0 .667 87 49

New England 1 2 0 .333 47 56

South W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 3 0 0 1.000 58 33

Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 49 49

Indianapolis 1 2 0 .333 77 64

Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 51 95

North W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 3 0 0 1.000 64 42

Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 67 49

Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 61 68

Cleveland 1 2 0 .333 64 55

West W L T Pct PF PA

Las Vegas 4 0 0 1.000 91 50

Denver 2 1 0 .667 55 62

Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 55 43

L.A. Chargers 0 3 0 .000 50 88

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 2 1 0 .667 66 61

N.Y. Giants 2 1 0 .667 75 74

Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 52 92

Washington 0 3 0 .000 50 64

South W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 2 1 0 .667 71 59

Carolina 2 1 0 .667 54 41

New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 50 47

Tampa Bay 0 3 0 .000 37 66

North W L T Pct PF PA

Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 67 45

Detroit 1 2 0 .333 59 72

Green Bay 1 2 0 .333 51 55

Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 40 66

West W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 45 45

Arizona 1 2 0 .333 76 73

L.A. Rams 1 2 0 .333 56 62

Seattle 0 3 0 .000 62 86

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 17, Green Bay 10

Houston 17, San Francisco 0

Friday’s Games

Carolina 21, Buffalo 0

Dallas 27, Seattle 26

New Orleans 27, L.A. Chargers 10

Las Vegas 23, New England 6

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 28, Jacksonville 12

Cincinnati 16, L.A. Rams 7

Baltimore 17, Washington 15

Chicago 21, Cleveland 20

Miami 48, Philadelphia 10

Tennessee 26, Arizona 23

Indianapolis 27, Tampa Bay 10

Denver 23, Minnesota 13

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Jets 31, N.Y. Giants 27

Pittsburgh 19, Detroit 9

