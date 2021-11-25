All Times CST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177
Buffalo 6 4 0 .600 295 176
Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269
N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245
Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271
Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230
Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 268 216
Pittsburgh 5 4 1 .550 214 226
Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250
L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 .600 260 265
Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295
Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 297 260
Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 189 246
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 309 222
New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 251 218
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214
Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242
Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254
Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202
L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227
San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222
Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209
Thursday's Games
Chicago 16, Detroit 14
Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT
Buffalo at New Orleans, (n)
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.
Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Houston, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.
Tennessee at New England, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, Arizona
Monday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Arizona at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston, 12 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay
Monday, Dec. 6
New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.