All Times CST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177

Buffalo 6 4 0 .600 295 176

Miami 4 7 0 .364 201 269

N.Y. Jets 2 8 0 .200 178 320

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 291 254

Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 309 245

Houston 2 8 0 .200 150 271

Jacksonville 2 8 0 .200 159 262

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 247 230

Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 268 216

Pittsburgh 5 4 1 .550 214 226

Cleveland 6 5 0 .545 244 251

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 281 250

L.A. Chargers 6 4 0 .600 260 265

Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 259 295

Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 7 4 0 .636 326 250

Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 297 260

Washington 4 6 0 .400 212 267

N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 189 246

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 309 222

New Orleans 5 5 0 .500 251 218

Carolina 5 6 0 .455 226 220

Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 247 214

Minnesota 5 5 0 .500 255 242

Chicago 4 7 0 .364 179 254

Detroit 0 10 1 .045 174 289

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 9 2 0 .818 310 202

L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227

San Francisco 5 5 0 .500 246 222

Seattle 3 7 0 .300 194 209

Thursday's Games

Chicago 16, Detroit 14

Las Vegas 36, Dallas 33, OT

Buffalo at New Orleans, (n)

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 12 p.m.

Carolina at Miami, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Houston, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Tennessee at New England, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, Arizona

Monday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Arizona at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 12 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 12 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, Tennessee, Carolina, Green Bay

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Recommended for You