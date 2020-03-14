■ Falcons reach 3-year DEAL WITH fullback Smith: FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith agreed to a three-year contract extension Saturday.
Smith, who started five games and led the team with eight special teams tackles in 2019, was set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Smith signed with Atlanta early last season after he played in 16 games, including three starts, with the Raiders in 2018. He had five carries for eight yards and one catch for 13 years with the Falcons.
Smith signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent linebacker from San Jose State in 2014. He made the move to fullback and was a part-time starter for the Cowboys in 2016 and 2017.
■ Redskins put franchise tag on Scherff: ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins placed the franchise tag on three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff on Saturday to keep him in the fold next season.
Scherff and Washington had been in talks on a long-term deal. Instead, the Redskins ensured their 2015 first-round pick would not reach free agency.
The 28-year-old could have been among the NFL’s highest-paid guards had he hit the open market. He dealt with numerous injuries the past two seasons but has been a force for Washington when healthy.
Scherff was named to his third Pro Bowl in 2019 after starting 11 games. He has started all 65 games he has played in since turning pro out of Iowa and being drafted fifth overall by the Redskins five years ago.
The Redskins used the regular, not the exclusive, franchise tag on Scherff, meaning he can still talk to other teams.
■ Lions re-sign Muhlbach FOR HIS 17th season: ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have re-signed long snapper Don Muhlbach.
The team announced the move Saturday. Muhlbach is entering his 17th NFL season. He is second on Detroit’s career list with 244 games played.
By playing in 16 games each season from 2010-19, Muhlbach became the first player in franchise history to appear in all 160 games in a decade.
Muhlbach originally entered the NFL in 2004 as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens, but he’s never appeared in a game for anyone but the Lions.
■ Broncos place franchise tag on safety Simmons: ENGLEWOOD, Colorado — The Denver Broncos placed the franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons and also picked up the 2020 contract options on star pass rusher Von Miller, linebacker Todd Davis and kicker Brandon McManus.
The tag on Simmons is worth $11.545 million, although chances are good the fifth-year safety will sign a long-term deal averaging more than $14 million a season before the July 15 deadline.
All four times general manager John Elway has used the franchise tag the sides reached a deal on a long-term extension: Matt Prater (2012), Ryan Clady (2013), Demaryius Thomas (2015) and Miller (2016).
Simmons proved particularly adept at new head coach Vic Fangio’s complex defense last season, recording four interceptions to go with 15 pass breakups, both of which were career bests and led to his selection as a second-team All-Pro safety.
■ Bears re-sign Trevathan to 3-year extension: LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears re-signed veteran inside linebacker Danny Trevathan to a three-year contract extension through the 2022 season.
Trevathan has 327 tackles in four seasons with Bears and 602 overall in eight years with Chicago and Denver. He played on a Super Bowl champion with the Broncos.
The Bears value his leadership and production. But he has missed 18 of 64 games for Chicago, including seven last season because of a gruesome elbow injury.
The Bears went 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North at 12-4 the previous season.
