■ Ravens 26, Packers 13: BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson directed two scoring drives during a limited appearance, had an impressive touchdown run erased by a penalty and sparked the Baltimore Ravens to a 26-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers, who played Thursday night without quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers developed back stiffness and was a late scratch , a move the team labeled as a “precaution.” After being held out of Green Bay’s first preseason game against Houston, the seven-time Pro Bowl star was slated to start for the first time under rookie head coach Matt LaFleur.
Instead, DeShone Kizer, Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins struggled against a defense that last year was ranked No. 1 in the NFL.
The Ravens have won 15 straight preseason games, 34 of the last 43 and 19 of the last 22 at home
.■ Eagles 24, Jaguars 10: JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cody Kessler’s return to Jacksonville lasted seven plays and ended with a slow walk to the visitors’ locker room.
Philadelphia’s third-string quarterback was knocked out of the team’s 24-10 preseason victory against the Jaguars on the opening drive Thursday night. Defensive end Datone Jones came unblocked off the edge and walloped Kessler in the back.
Starter Carson Wentz rested for the second straight game. He watched from the sideline in uniform, but without pads and a helmet.
■ Bengals 23, Redskins 13: LANDOVER, Md. — Washington first-round pick Dwayne Haskins made strong throws and his share of mistakes, and fellow rookie Ryan Finley continued to make his case to be Cincinnati’s backup quarterback in the Bengals’ 23-13 victory over the Redskins in each team’s second preseason game.
Haskins threw a 55-yard TD pass to camp standout Robert Davis and was 7 of 14 for 114 yards with a fumble.
■ Jets 22, Falcons 10: ATLANTA — Matt Ryan and Sam Darnold both appear ready for the regular season.
Ryan looked sharp in his preseason debut for Atlanta, completing nine straight passes, and Darnold led New York on another scoring drive.
After sitting out the first two exhibition games, Ryan played most of the first half. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 118 yards, a performance that was even more impressive considering Brian Hill and Justin Hardy dropped back-to-back passes in the back of the end zone that should have been touchdowns, sparking boos from the meager crowd.
The Jets are certainly pleased with Darnold, who followed up a marvelous drive in the preseason opener by completing 5 of 7 passes for 46 yards. He guided New York on a 66-yard touchdown drive to start the game, capped by Ty Montgomery’s 1-yard scoring run.