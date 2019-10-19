BALTIMORE AT SEATTLE
Earl Thomas is going back to the place where it all started for him.
The playmaking safety was a star in Seattle for nine seasons, helping the Seahawks win a Super Bowl while establishing himself as one of the best at his position.
Then, things got a bit messy.
“I feel like they were kind of trying to phase me out,” Thomas said this week.
He was a contract holdout in training camp last year, and his season ended when he broke his left leg in Week 4 — punctuated by Thomas flipping the middle finger to Pete Carroll and the Seahawks’ sideline as he rode off the field on a cart.
Now with Baltimore, Thomas will try to lead the Ravens (4-2) to a victory today against the Seahawks (5-1).
SAN FRANCISCO at WASHINGTON
The 49ers head into this week joining New England as the only undefeated teams, and they look to make it 6-0 for only the third time in franchise history.
San Francisco is 5-0 for the first time since 1990 and has been getting the job done on both sides of the ball. Jimmy Garoppolo, the eighth quarterback in the Super Bowl era with 13-plus wins in his first 15 starts, leads the No. 4 overall offense in the league. The 49ers’ defense is off to an even more impressive start, ranking second overall behind a stingy showing in a 20-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco gave up just 48 net yards passing and allowed no conversions on third or fourth down for the first time since 1988.
Lowly Washington edged Miami 17-16 last week in Bill Callahan’s debut as the Redskins’ interim coach. The Redskins are 9½-point underdogs in this one, and Washington hasn’t won at home since Week 7 in 2018.
NEW ORLEANS at CHICAGO
Teddy Bridgewater has done everything he can to help offset the loss of Drew Brees to a torn ligament in his right thumb, going 4-0 in his place as the NFC South-leading Saints’ starting quarterback. And while the Saints might not light up the scoreboard as they did last season, they’re getting consistently solid performances from their defense and special teams.
The Bears hope to have quarterback Mitchell Trubisky back after he missed one game because of an injured left shoulder. Chase Daniel, who had two stints as a backup in New Orleans, would make his second straight start if Trubisky can’t go.
HOUSTON at INDIANAPOLIS
A rematch of last season’s wild-card round matchup in which the Colts beat the Texans 21-7. Andrew Luck was the quarterback for Indianapolis then, though, before opting to retire in the summer.
Jacoby Brissett has taken over for the Colts and has been sacked just six times, tied for the second fewest in the league. In fact, Indianapolis has not allowed sack since Week 3. The Colts’ offensive line will be put to the test this week against J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus and the Texans’ pass rush.
Deshaun Watson is off to an excellent start and has six touchdown passes the past two games, but also threw two interceptions in the Texans’ victory at Kansas City last week.
MINNESOTA at DETROIT
A quick turnaround helped prevent the Lions from dwelling too long on the calls at Green Bay on Monday night that didn’t go their way in a 23-22 loss.
After Detroit opened the season 2-0-1, it has lost two straight — and its failure to hold onto double-digit leads against the Packers and Kansas City Chiefs are a major culprit.
Matthew Stafford and the Lions could be in for a shootout in this one, though. Kirk Cousins has an NFL-high 142.5 rating the past two weeks for the Vikings with 639 yards passing, six TDs and one interception.
ARIZONA at N.Y. GIANTS
While the records might not be eye-popping, the future is now for the Cardinals and Giants. Both think, and hope, they have their franchise quarterbacks.
Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall draft pick in April, has mostly played up to the lofty expectations while starting every game for Arizona. Daniel Jones, taken No. 6 overall by the Giants, has stepped in for the benched Eli Manning and showed impressive playmaking ability while going 2-2 as the starter.
It’s also the second time two rookie starting quarterbacks selected in the top 10 in the common era of the draft face each other, with the first being last year when Sam Darnold of the Jets (No. 3) faced Josh Allen of the Bills (No. 7).
Jones and the Giants could also get star running back Saquon Barkley back after he missed three games with an injured right ankle.
OAKLAND at GREEN BAY
The suddenly streaking Raiders are looking to win three straight for the first time since 2016. And, if they can pull it off, it would be all on the road — something Oakland hasn’t done since the playoffs following the 1980 season.
Jon Gruden’s guys are coming off a bye-week break after playing in London, and now they’ll have to go into Lambeau Field against Aaron Rodgers and a Packers team that is playing well.
Green Bay has also defeated Oakland seven straight times, dating to 1990. The Packers will look to keep that going under Matt LaFleur, the first head coach in franchise history to win five of his first six games.
L.A. RAMS at ATLANTA
Jared Goff and the Rams got off to a 3-0 start and looked every bit like a team with designs on a Super Bowl run.
Well, they’ve lost three straight since and have struggled mightily in the process. Goff passed for a career-low 78 yards in a 2-7 loss to San Francisco and the once high-scoring Rams got just 157 net yards. There’s some buzz in L.A., though, after the Rams acquired star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from Jacksonville this week for two first-round draft picks and a fourth-rounder. There’s a chance he could make his Rams debut if he passes a medical exam after missing the Jaguars’ past three games with a back injury.
Things have gone from bad to worse in Atlanta, where Dan Quinn’s job security is being questioned with the Falcons on a four-game skid. Quarterback Matt Ryan has been a bright spot, though, with an NFL-leading 15 touchdown passes. He’s also trying to become the first player in NFL history to pass for at least 300 yards in each of his team’s first seven games.
L.A. CHARGERS at TENNESSEE
Both the Chargers and Titans are teams at crossroads early in the season after entering with playoff hopes. They have each dropped their past two games and four of five.
That slow start contributed to a quarterback change in Tennessee, where Ryan Tannehill steps in for Marcus Mariota. It will be Tannehill’s first start for the Titans after he went 13 of 16 for 144 yards with one interception off the bench in Tennessee’s 16-0 loss to Denver. One positive for the Titans: Tannehill is 3-1 against the Chargers with six TDs and one interception.
Philip Rivers and the Chargers’ offense have been looking for consistency while also trying to cut down on mistakes.
MIAMI at BUFFALO
It’s FitzMagic time for the Dolphins, who are starting journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback after benching Josh Rosen.
Miami has scored a league-low 42 points, so Brian Flores turned to Fitzpatrick to try to jumpstart the offense against the team for which he played four seasons.
But Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins will have to try to do it against the surprising Bills, who are off to their best start since 2011 and have yet to allow more than 17 points or 250 yards passing in a game this season.
JACKSONVILLE at CINCINNATI
This might be the perfect game for Minshew Mania to get back on track.
Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars were held to a season-low 226 yards in a 13-6 loss to New Orleans last week. A bounce-back could be in store against the Bengals, who’ll likely be without injured starting cornerbacks Dre Kirkpatrick and William Jackson III.
That doesn’t bode well for Cincinnati, which still hasn’t won under first-year coach Zac Taylor and looks to prevent its first 0-7 start since 2008.
