■ BEARS 30, FALCONS 26: ATLANTA — The Falcons suffered their second straight fourth-quarter collapse after leading by two touchdowns, this time to backup quarterback Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears, who rallied from a 16-point deficit for a 30-26 win that could spell the end for Atlanta coach Dan Quinn.
Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky and threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter for the Bears, who improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013.
■ BILLS 35, RAMS 32: ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining, and Buffalo survived to beat Los Angeles after squandering a 25-point lead.
The Rams (2-1) were poised to match the third-largest comeback in NFL regular season history after Jared Goff led the team to touchdowns on four straight drives, capped by Darrell Henderson’s 1-yard run with 4:30 remaining.
■ BENGALS 23, EAGLES 23: PHILADELPHIA — Joe Burrow tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Tee Higgins in regulation and Carson Wentz dove into the end zone for the tying score in the final minute as Cincinnati and Philadelphia played to a tie.
Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott lined up for a 59-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in overtime, but a false start on Matt Pryor forced the Eagles to punt it away and play for the tie.
Both teams are 0-2-1.
■ TITANS 31, VIKINGS 30: MINNEAPOLIS — Stephen Gostkowski made his career-high sixth field goal of game, a 55-yarder with 1:48 left that lifted undefeated Tennessee past Minnesota.
Derrick Henry rushed for 119 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns for the Titans, who improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2008 after trailing for most of the game. Ryan Tannehill passed for 321 yards, guiding the Titans on a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter or overtime for the sixth time in 16 games since becoming the starter.
■ BUCCANEERS 28, BRONCOS 10: DENVER — Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and Shaq Barrett celebrated his homecoming with a pair of sacks, one for a safety, in Tampa Bay’s 28-10 victory over Denver.
With his first road win for the Bucs (2-1), Brady evened his career record against the Broncos at 9-9 with just his fifth win in a dozen trips to Denver.
■ 49ERS 36, GIANTS 9: EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown to lead San Francisco to its second win at MetLife Stadium in as many weeks, this time over the error-prone and winless New York Giants.
Jerick McKinnon, Brandon Aiyuk and Jeff Wilson scored on runs on a nearly flawless day for the Niners (2-1), who stayed in West Virginia to prep for the game. Robbie Gould added three field goals for San Francisco, which last week beat the Jets 31-13 and denied Giants coach Joe Judge a chance for his first win this week.
■ STEELERS 28, TEXANS 21: PITTSBURGH — James Conner ran for 109 yards and the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as Pittsburgh rallied past Houston.
The Steelers improved to 3-0 for the first time in a decade by putting the clamps on the Texans (0-3) in the second half. Houston managed just 51 yards and two first downs after halftime as an early 11-point lead vanished.
Houston started with the same mark in 2018 and rallied to win the AFC South.
■ PATRIOTS 36, RAIDERS 20: FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Bill Belichick became the third coach in NFL history to reach 275 regular-season victories and Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns to lead New England past Las Vegas.
Belichick joined George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328) as the only coaches to reach the milestone.
Cam Newton was 17 of 28 passing for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
LIONS 26, CARDINALS 23: GLENDALE, Ariz. — Matt Prater made a 39-yard field goal as time expired, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and Detroit beat Arizona to snap an 11-game losing streak dating to last season.
Stafford had a deep completion called back by a holding penalty before he calmly led the Lions downfield, Prater connected on his fourth field goal of the afternoon and the Lions finally got to celebrate a victory.
Arizona’s Kyler Murray threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score, but he also had three interceptions.
■ BROWNS 34, WASHINGTON 20: CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two more and Cleveland beat the Washington Football Team to move over .500 for the first time since 2014.
Led by Myles Garrett, the Browns’ defense intercepted Dwayne Haskins three times.
Garrett’s strip sack and fumble recovery midway through the fourth effectively sealed Cleveland’s win.
■ COLTS 36, JETS 7: INDIANAPOLIS — Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie each returned an interception for a touchdown, Indianapolis recorded its second safety in as many weeks and Philip Rivers added his 400th career TD pass as Indianapolis routed New York.
Rivers played like his old self, getting rid of the ball quickly while avoiding mistakes on a milestone day.
■ PACKERS 37, SAINTS 30: NEW ORLEANS — Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns, and the Green Bay Packers remained unbeaten with a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints.
With Packers top receiver Davante Adams unable to play because of a hamstring injury, Rodgers nonetheless found ways to attack New Orleans (1-2) with a variety of passes, short and long.
Allen Lazard caught six passes for 146 yards for Green Bay (3-0), including gains of 48 and 72 yards on throws deep downfield that each set up touchdowns.
