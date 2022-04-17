EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Florida 75 54 15 6 114 317 218
x-Toronto 76 50 20 6 106 295 235
x-Tampa Bay 75 46 21 8 100 250 212
x-Boston 75 46 24 5 97 233 203
Buffalo 78 29 38 11 69 219 278
Detroit 76 29 37 10 68 214 291
Ottawa 75 28 40 7 63 204 244
Montreal 76 20 45 11 51 197 295
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 76 48 20 8 104 251 187
x-N.Y. Rangers 76 49 21 6 104 235 191
x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215
x-Washington 75 42 23 10 94 260 223
N.Y. Islanders 75 35 31 9 79 208 210
Columbus 76 35 35 6 76 245 282
New Jersey 75 26 42 7 59 231 278
Philadelphia 76 23 42 11 57 196 278
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Colorado 75 55 14 6 116 294 206
x-St. Louis 76 46 20 10 102 288 219
x-Minnesota 75 47 21 7 101 281 235
Dallas 75 43 27 5 91 219 221
Nashville 76 43 28 5 91 244 225
Winnipeg 76 35 30 11 81 235 245
Chicago 75 25 39 11 61 202 268
Arizona 75 22 48 5 49 183 287
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Calgary 75 46 20 9 101 268 188
Edmonton 76 44 26 6 94 264 235
Los Angeles 77 40 27 10 90 222 226
Vegas 76 41 30 5 87 244 226
Vancouver 75 37 28 10 84 224 211
Anaheim 77 30 33 14 74 219 253
San Jose 75 29 34 12 70 195 241
Seattle 74 24 44 6 54 193 258
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 0
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
Nashville 4, Chicago 3
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 5, OT
Edmonton 4, Vegas 0
Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 3
Tampa Bay 7, Winnipeg 4
Toronto 5, Ottawa 4, OT
Washington 8, Montreal 4
Dallas 2, San Jose 1
Colorado 7, Carolina 4
Calgary 9, Arizona 1
Seattle 4, New Jersey 3, SO
Los Angeles 2, Columbus 1
Sunday’s Games
Florida 6, Detroit 1
Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 5, San Jose 4, OT
St. Louis 8, Nashville 3
Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Anaheim 6, Columbus 4
Monday’s Games
Calgary at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Columbus at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Dallas at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 9 p.m.