All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139
Tampa Bay 48 31 11 6 68 163 136
Toronto 45 30 12 3 63 161 123
Boston 46 27 16 3 57 135 130
Detroit 49 22 21 6 50 140 167
Ottawa 45 17 24 4 38 122 145
Buffalo 47 15 24 8 38 125 164
Montreal 48 8 33 7 23 106 191
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 49 30 11 8 68 164 128
Carolina 46 32 11 3 67 161 109
N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122
Washington 50 26 15 9 61 162 141
Columbus 46 23 22 1 47 147 167
N.Y. Islanders 42 17 19 6 40 102 116
New Jersey 49 17 27 5 39 143 176
Philadelphia 47 15 24 8 38 118 162
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 46 34 8 4 72 190 131
Minnesota 43 29 11 3 61 164 124
Nashville 48 28 16 4 60 149 134
St. Louis 46 27 14 5 59 162 129
Dallas 46 25 19 2 52 137 141
Winnipeg 45 20 17 8 48 130 134
Chicago 48 17 24 7 41 117 162
Arizona 48 12 32 4 28 108 180
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 48 28 17 3 59 162 143
Calgary 45 26 13 6 58 152 108
Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130
Anaheim 49 23 17 9 55 144 141
Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 146 147
Vancouver 49 22 21 6 50 126 135
San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142
Seattle 48 16 28 4 36 127 167
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Detroit 4, Philadelphia 2
Boston 2, Ottawa 0
Columbus 2, Montreal 1
Vancouver 3, Toronto 2
Winnipeg 5, Nashville 2
St. Louis 5, Chicago 1
Minnesota 3, Carolina 2
Calgary 5, N.Y. Islanders 2
Sunday's Games
Buffalo 5, Montreal 3
Ottawa 4, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 2
Colorado 4, Dallas 0
Monday's Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Winnipeg, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.