EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Florida 69 48 15 6 102 287 204
Toronto 68 44 19 5 93 258 207
Tampa Bay 68 43 18 7 93 228 192
Boston 68 43 20 5 91 217 183
Detroit 69 26 34 9 61 197 268
Buffalo 70 25 34 11 61 193 248
Ottawa 68 25 37 6 56 181 221
Montreal 69 19 39 11 49 178 262
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 69 45 16 8 98 230 164
N.Y. Rangers 70 44 20 6 94 214 185
Pittsburgh 70 41 19 10 92 233 188
Washington 69 37 22 10 84 226 202
N.Y. Islanders 68 32 27 9 73 190 186
Columbus 69 32 32 5 69 223 260
Philadelphia 69 22 36 11 55 179 246
New Jersey 69 24 39 6 54 213 258
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 69 49 14 6 104 262 189
Minnesota 68 43 20 5 91 252 209
St. Louis 68 38 20 10 86 245 201
Nashville 68 39 25 4 82 224 199
Dallas 67 39 25 3 81 200 200
Winnipeg 70 33 27 10 76 217 219
Chicago 70 24 35 11 59 188 247
Arizona 69 22 42 5 49 176 249
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 68 40 19 9 89 238 171
Los Angeles 71 38 23 10 86 205 202
Edmonton 70 40 25 5 85 249 225
Vegas 71 39 28 4 82 227 210
Vancouver 70 32 28 10 74 198 202
Anaheim 71 28 31 12 68 199 230
San Jose 68 29 31 8 66 181 218
Seattle 68 21 41 6 48 178 241
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Saturday’s Games
Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT
Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2
Minnesota 3, Carolina 1
Boston 5, Columbus 2
Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO
St. Louis 6, Calgary 4
Dallas 5, San Jose 4
Sunday’s Games
Florida 5, Buffalo 3
Ottawa 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3
Vegas 3, Vancouver 2, OT
Minnesota 5, Washington 1
Arizona 3, Chicago 2, OT
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 1
(n) Dallas at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 9 p.m.