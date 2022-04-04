EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Florida 69 48 15 6 102 287 204

Toronto 68 44 19 5 93 258 207

Tampa Bay 68 43 18 7 93 228 192

Boston 68 43 20 5 91 217 183

Detroit 69 26 34 9 61 197 268

Buffalo 70 25 34 11 61 193 248

Ottawa 68 25 37 6 56 181 221

Montreal 69 19 39 11 49 178 262

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 69 45 16 8 98 230 164

N.Y. Rangers 70 44 20 6 94 214 185

Pittsburgh 70 41 19 10 92 233 188

Washington 69 37 22 10 84 226 202

N.Y. Islanders 68 32 27 9 73 190 186

Columbus 69 32 32 5 69 223 260

Philadelphia 69 22 36 11 55 179 246

New Jersey 69 24 39 6 54 213 258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 69 49 14 6 104 262 189

Minnesota 68 43 20 5 91 252 209

St. Louis 68 38 20 10 86 245 201

Nashville 68 39 25 4 82 224 199

Dallas 67 39 25 3 81 200 200

Winnipeg 70 33 27 10 76 217 219

Chicago 70 24 35 11 59 188 247

Arizona 69 22 42 5 49 176 249

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 68 40 19 9 89 238 171

Los Angeles 71 38 23 10 86 205 202

Edmonton 70 40 25 5 85 249 225

Vegas 71 39 28 4 82 227 210

Vancouver 70 32 28 10 74 198 202

Anaheim 71 28 31 12 68 199 230

San Jose 68 29 31 8 66 181 218

Seattle 68 21 41 6 48 178 241

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday’s Games

Florida 7, New Jersey 6, OT

Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Los Angeles 3, Winnipeg 2

Minnesota 3, Carolina 1

Boston 5, Columbus 2

Montreal 5, Tampa Bay 4, SO

St. Louis 6, Calgary 4

Dallas 5, San Jose 4

Sunday’s Games

Florida 5, Buffalo 3

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3

Vegas 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Minnesota 5, Washington 1

Arizona 3, Chicago 2, OT

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 1

(n) Dallas at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 9 p.m.

